Hoshiarpur Crafts Bazaar ends on a musical note

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 30

The 10-day Crafts Bazaar organised by the district administration at Lajwanti Outdoor Stadium concluded with famous Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal performing during Sufi Night.

The singer made thousands of visitors present in the stadium dance on his songs on the last night of the Crafts Bazaar on Tuesday. To listen to Kanwar Grewal, people along with their family members from surrounding districts as well as from neighbouring states like Himachal Pradesh, thronged the stadium.

On the occasion, he started the night with his famous song ‘Je samne hove yaar te nachna painda a’ and continued with ‘Jithe chalunga chalungi naal tere ve tiktan do lai lai’, ‘Mast bana den ge biba na jaye masta de dere’, ‘Mere rashke qamar’, ‘Doolhe ka sehra suhana lagta hai’, ‘Tumba main teri tumbi’ and ‘Ramza yaar diya’. He entertained the people by connecting them with the culture of Punjab.

Deputy Commissioner Apneet Riyait honoured Kanwar Grewal. She said the people of Hoshiarpur had encouraged the craftsmen of different states a lot in the event. She said about 1.5 lakh people visited the Crafts Market, which lasted 10 days. During the 10 days, artisans from different states sold goods worth about Rs 1 crore in this market, she said.

Besides, the artistes, who came under the banner of North Zone Cultural Center, Patiala, also presented culture of different states through cultural programmes, which were enjoyed by the visiters,” she said, adding that the performances presented by the artistes related to their culture gave an opportunity to get acquainted with different cultures of the country. He said the district administration would try to organize such fairs in future also.

The Deputy Commissioner expressed her gratitude to the officials and employees involved in making the Crafts Bazaar successful and at the same time thanked the visitors for their cooperation.