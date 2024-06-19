Hoshiarpur DC conducts surprise checks at tehsil, sub-registrar offices

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 18

Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal conducted a surprise inspection of various tehsils and sub-registrar offices of the district on Tuesday. During the inspection, she reviewed the services being provided to the people and directed the officers to do the work on priority. She said the public should not be allowed to face any kind of problem in the offices and any kind of negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

She added that the Punjab Government had issued clear orders to ensure immediate solution of people’s problems. She directed all the SDMs to regularly inspect their respective tehsils and sub-tehsils and promptly resolve the issues. She also inspected the RTO office and Seva Kendra, Hoshiarpur.

Meanwhile, Hoshiarpur SDM Preet Inder Singh Bains also conducted a surprise inspection of vendors in the Tehsil Complex. He directed the vendors preparing registries and stamp papers and typing/photocopying, to charge money according to the rate list prescribed by the government. He said that if anyone was found charging more than the prescribed rate list, then appropriate action would be taken against the violator and their license could also be cancelled. He said that people coming to get their work done in the tehsil should not face any kind of trouble.

#Hoshiarpur