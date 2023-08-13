Hoshiarpur DC meets Una dist officials over Mata Chintpurni mela

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 12

Deputy Commissioner Hoshiarpur Komal Mittal on Saturday held a meeting with administrative officials of the district as well as officials of Una district (Himachal Pradesh) regarding the arrangements for the Mata Chintpurni fair, which is going to start from August 17.

During the meeting, a joint strategy was chalked out regarding the smooth functioning of the fair. After the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner along with the officials visited Mata Chintpurni Chowk, Banjarbagh, Adamwal, Chauhal, and Mangulwal up to the Himachal Pradesh border and took stock of the arrangements.

Hoshiarpur SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rahul Chaba, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) Balraj Singh and other officers were also present in the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner appealed to the devotees that they should not go on goods carriers like trucks, tempos, Tata Ace, etc. She said the devotees were made to sit on commercial vehicles endangering their lives. She said the HP authorities had urged the Hoshiarpur district administration to impose a ban on travelling in heavy vehicles during the fair.

DC Komal Mittal said there would be a complete ban on use of DJ and single-use plastic for serving langar during the Mata Chintpurni fair. She said registration was necessary for setting up langar, so this registration on behalf of langar committees would be done by SDM office (Hoshiarpur).

She appealed to the langar committees to cooperate with the district administration in maintaining the system. She said it should be ensured that cleanliness was maintained during anchoring so that the environment did not get polluted. She also appealed that langar should not be distributed on the road by organisations for smooth traffic.

She said the helpline number would also be issued soon by the district administration. Besides, information about the change in the route during the fair would also be given to people through print, electronic and social media. She said in order to make the fair a success, concrete arrangements were being made by the district administration like providing mobile toilets for the convenience of devotees, 24-hour health facilities, maintaining cleanliness, traffic control, security and other basic facilities.

