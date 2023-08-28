Hoshiarpur-Delhi Express train service extended till Agra Cantt

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 27

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash flagged off the extension of train number 14012 Hoshiarpur-Delhi Express to Agra Cantt from Hoshiarpur railway station at 10.25 pm on Saturday. The minister said that in view of the long-standing demand of the residents, the Railways has decided to extend the journey of train number 14012/14011 Hoshiarpur-Delhi Express. The train will depart from Hoshiarpur at 10:25 pm and reach Agra Cantt at 10:50 am the next day.

During the return journey, train number 14011 will start its journey from Agra Cantt at 7:10 pm and reach Hoshiarpur at 9:20 am the next day. The train will stop at Khurdpur, Jalandhar Cantt, Jalandhar City, Phagwara, Ludhiana, Sahnewal, Chandigarh, Ambala Cantt, Karnal, Panipat, Delhi, New Delhi, Palwal, Koshi Kalan and Mathura stations on its way in both directions.

Speaking to the media, Som Prakash said that due to the stoppage of the train at Mathura, there is great enthusiasm among the pilgrims from Hoshiarpur district going to Vrindavan. All the MPs of Hoshiarpur have worked hard for the past 15 years regarding the demand, he added.

Before flagging off the train, the Union Minister of State also attended a religious function held at the railway station. Meanwhile, former Union Minister Vijay Sampla, former MP Avinash Rai Khanna, Kamal Chaudhary, former Cabinet Minister Tikshan Sood, DRM Ferozepur Division Sanjay Sahu, ADRM Yashvir Singh Guleria and senior railway officials Shubham Kumar and Salwan were also present.

#Hoshiarpur