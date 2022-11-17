Hoshiarpur doctors suspend strike after meeting with SP

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 16

Doctors and health workers in Hoshiarpur today suspended their strike for five days after the district police assured them of arresting in a few days the persons accused of misbehaving with the medical staff at the Civil Hospital.

The decision was taken after a delegation of doctors under the leadership of SMO (incharge) Dr Swati met Superintendent of Police Manpreet Singh Dhillon. Dr Swati said that the SP promised that the accused would be arrested in five days.

The delegation served an ultimatum to the police that if they failed to arrest the accused within the period, an indefinite strike will be started from Monday (November 21). It said the health services would continue as usual in the district from tomorrow.

Following the meeting, the police have charged the accused in the case under Section 3 and 4 of the Punjab Protection of Medicare Service Personnel and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damages to Property) Act 2008.

Meanwhile, before the delegation met the police, the strike by the medical staff entered Day 3. Patients who reached the Civil Hospital had to face the hardships for the third consecutive day. Barring emergency services, no other health services were available.

Three days ago, Dr Swati and another SMO, Dr Sunil Bhagat, were allegedly ill-treated and verbally abused by the accused at the hospital. The doctors called the strike to protest the incident.