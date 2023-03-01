Hoshiarpur: Driver booked for murder bid

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: The Hariana police have booked an accused on the charge of hitting a man with the car with the intention of murder. According to information, Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Tajpurkalan, told the police that when he was near Nikkiwal village, he stopped on the road side to give way to a tempo. During this, a car driver passing by allegedly tried to run over him with the intention of killing him. He was injured and taken to a hospital in Bhunga from where he was referred to Hoshiarpur. The Police have registered a case against the accused car driver, Bhulla Singh, a resident of Nikkiwal. OC

Burglars strike at govt school

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked some unidentified persons on the charge of stealing electronic gadgets from a government school. Sukhwindar Lal, the headmaster of Government Primary School, Hussainabad village, complained to the police that some thieves had barged into the office of the school on February 26 and stolen a 32-inch LED (smart), DVR hard disk of CCTV cameras and power supply instruments. nvestigating officer Sukhwindar Pal Singh said a case has been registered under Sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code in this regard. tnS

2 drug peddlers held in Phillaur

Phagwara: The Phillaur police arrested two drug smugglers and recovered 40 grams of heroin from their possession last night. The arrested accused were identified as Harinder Singh, a resident of village Naggar and Narinder Kumar, a resident of village Thara. The two accused were nabbed at a check-point, police said.