Hoshiarpur eves beat Gurdaspur by 9 wickets in inter-district cricket tourney

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 1

In the senior women’s one-day inter-district cricket tournament organised by the Punjab Cricket Association, the Hoshiarpur team defeated Gurdaspur by nine wickets and earned three points.

HDCA secretary Raman Ghai said in the one-day match of 50-50 overs played in Hoshiarpur, the Gurdaspur team won the toss and decided to bat first. The Gurdaspur team’s batsmen were all-out after scoring only 64 runs, collapsing before the brilliant bowling of Hoshiarpur’s Anjali, Surabhi and Nikita. Batting for Gurdaspur, Jaskaran scored the highest with 27 runs.

Bowling brilliantly for Hoshiarpur, Anjali Sheenhmar took five wickets, Surabhi took three wickets and Nikita dismissed one player. The Hoshiarpur team, which had a target of 65 runs in 50 overs, won by scoring 65 runs at the loss of one wicket in 11.1 overs. HDCA president Daljit Singh Khelan congratulated the players of the Hoshiarpur team for their victory.

On the occasion, Daljit Singh Khelan congratulated the players and said that the way they were performing well, these would soon be seen representing the national team. Women’s coach Davinder Kaur Kalyan, coach Daljit Singh, district trainer Kuldeep Dhami, Daljit Dhiman and Ashok Sharma congratulated the team. The next match will be played with Jalandhar on July 7 in Hoshiarpur.

