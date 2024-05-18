Hoshiarpur eves beat Nawanshahr team by 148 runs

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 17

In the women’s Under-19 cricket tournament organised by the Punjab Cricket Association, the Hoshiarpur team registered a spectacular victory defeating Nawanshahr by 148 runs. In this 50 over match played at Hoshiarpur District Cricket Association (HDCA) grounds, the Nawanshahr team won the toss and invited Hoshiarpur to bat first. The Hoshiarpur team batted brilliantly with vice-captain Anjali Sheemar scoring 71 runs, captain Surbhi scoring 32 runs and Suhana, batting brilliantly, scoring an unbeaten 46 runs for the hosts. Vanshika also contributed 16 runs.

While bowling for Nawanshahr, Simarjeet Kaur took three wickets and Muskan Sehjal took two wickets. The Nawanshahr team, which came to bat with a target of 230 runs to win in 50 overs, was reduced to just 81 runs in 28.1 overs owing to the brilliant bowling of captain Surbhi, vice-captain Anjali Sheemar and Ananya Thakur. While bowling for Hoshiarpur, Surabhi dismissed four players, Anjali Sheemar took three wickets and Ananya Thakur dismissed two players. The Hoshiarpur team won by 148 runs.

Giving credit for this spectacular victory to coach Davinder Kaur Kalyan and the hard work of the team and trainer Kuldeep Dhami, HDCA secretary Dr Raman Ghai said that the HDCA was hopeful that the team will continue its performance in future also. HDCA president Dr Daljit Singh Khela congratulated the team on the victory. HDCA joint secretary Vivek Sahni, while lauding the performance, said that the way the team is performing, many players from the Hoshiarpur team will play for Punjab and the country.

Team coach Davinder Kaur Kalyan, district coach Daljit Singh, district trainer and national cricketer Kuldeep Dhami, coach Daljit Dhiman and Ashok Sharma congratulated the players on the victory. Dr Ghai said that the Hoshiarpur team will play their last league match with Kapurthala on May 18 in Kapurthala.

