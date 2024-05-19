Hoshiarpur eves score 698 runs in 50 overs, set record

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 18

In the Women’s Under-19 Inter District Cricket Tournament organised by Punjab Cricket Association, Hoshiarpur team with Captain Surbhi and Vice Captain and Anjali Sheemar’s excellent performance in the 50 overs match made a record scoring 698 runs against the District Kapurthala team.

Winning the toss and batting first in the match played in Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur team scored a record 698 runs at the loss of 3 wickets in 50 overs. Hoshiarpur won the match with the help of vice-captain Anjali Sheemar’s unbeaten innings of brilliant 315-run and captain Surbhi Narayan’s unbeaten inning of brilliant 161-run.

