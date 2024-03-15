Hoshiarpur ex-DHO Lakhbir joins SAD

Jalandhar, March 14
Noted social worker and former District Health Officer Lakhbir Singh joined the Shiromani Akali Dal in the presence of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal here today. He had retired as DHO from Hoshiarpur after serving the department for 29 years. He had retired prematurely saying that he wanted to spend more time in social work.
SAD president said that he had learnt about Dr Lakhbir’s contribution to society especially in the field of food safety, blood donation, anti-drug campaign and as a Covid warrior. Badal assured Lakhbir Singh that he and his supporters would get due respect in the party and he was confident that he would prove to be an asset to the SAD.
Dr Lakhbir assured the SAD president that he along with his supporters would take the policies of the party to every part of the state.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha poll schedule to be announced tomorrow
The poll panel says a press conference to announce the sched...
Supreme Court says SBI should disclose electoral bonds numbers; issues notice to it
A Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud issues notice...
Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...
‘Apologise in 7 days or face defamation’: Sukhbir Badal slaps notice on Punjab CM Mann over private business remarks
SAD chief Sukhbir says have sent legal notice to Punjab CM M...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...