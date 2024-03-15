Hoshiarpur ex-DHO Lakhbir joins SAD

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 14

Noted social worker and former District Health Officer Lakhbir Singh joined the Shiromani Akali Dal in the presence of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal here today. He had retired as DHO from Hoshiarpur after serving the department for 29 years. He had retired prematurely saying that he wanted to spend more time in social work.

SAD president said that he had learnt about Dr Lakhbir’s contribution to society especially in the field of food safety, blood donation, anti-drug campaign and as a Covid warrior. Badal assured Lakhbir Singh that he and his supporters would get due respect in the party and he was confident that he would prove to be an asset to the SAD.

Dr Lakhbir assured the SAD president that he along with his supporters would take the policies of the party to every part of the state.

