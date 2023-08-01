Hoshiarpur: Four booked for dowry harassment

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: The Garhshankar police have registered a case against a husband and mother-in-law on the charge of dowry harassment. Baljit Kaur of Chak Fullu village told the police that she was married to Ravinder Singh, son of Madan Lal, of Kathgarh. She stated that after marriage, her husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law Amarjeet Kaur allegedly started harassing her for bringing more dowry and threw her out of the house. After registering a case, the police have launched investigation. OC

Three booked for kidnapping

Hoshiarpur: The Garhshankar police have booked three suspects for taking a married woman hostage. Mohammad Rana of Birampur told the police that his daughter had gone to attend a marriage function but did not return. He alleged that Bittu of Birampur, Sami of Ghago Roda Wali and Sepahia had allegedly kept his daughter hostage. After registering a case, the police have started probe. OC

One booked for stealing utensils

Hoshiarpur: The Bullowal police have booked a man on the charge of theft. Sarwan Singh, a resident of Alowal, told the police that Kachha Toba resident Salim Muhammad Bhatti allegedly stole two boiling utensils from his shop. The police have registered a case. OC

Smuggler held with drugs

Hoshiarpur: The Garhdiwala police have arrested a smuggler and recovered 40 gm of intoxicant powder and large number of injections from him. The suspect has been identified as Charanjit Singh, alias Sabi, a resident of Thinda Chipda village. OC

Two booked for snatching

Hoshiarpur: Two scooter-borne assailants snatched earrings from a woman. The Tanda police have registered a case. Asha Rani of Tibar village in Gurdaspur district told the police that she was returning from a religious place on her two-wheeler. When she reached near Rada village, two persons riding a scooter stopped the victim and forced her to inhale intoxicant after which she fainted. The suspects fled after snatching her earrings. OC

One killed in road accident

Hoshiarpur: One person has died in a road accident. Harminder Singh, a resident of Dala village, told the Mukerian police that Santokh Singh, a resident of Paragpur, Jalandhar, was travelling with him on a tractor. When they reached near Bhangala village, a truck hit the tractor. Santokh died on the spot. The police have registered a case against the truck driver. oc

One booked for misbehaving

Hoshiarpur: The Hajipur police have registered a case against a man for allegedly misbehaving with his sister-in-law. A woman told the police that her brother-in-law Varinder Singh used to speak with her in an indecent language. The victim stated one day, when she was alone at home, the suspect came and started misbehaving with her. When she protested, the suspect bit her and while running away took her mobile phone with him. The police have started probe.

