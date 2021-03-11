Hoshiarpur gets three more Aam Aadmi Clinics

Hoshiarpur, August 20
Cabinet Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa on Saturday inaugurated three more Aam Aadmi Clinics at Hoshiarpur Drainage Office, Naloian Bypass and Fire Brigade Office.
Addressing those present on the occasion, Jimpa said finding solutions to basic issues related to health and education was the top priority of the Bhagwant Mann led- AAP government in the state.
He also interacted with the doctors and other staff present in the clinics and the patients present there. He inquired from the staff about the functioning of the clinic, availability of medicines, tests available and treatment, etc.
The Cabinet Minister said generators for smooth power supply, water purifiers, doctor’s rooms, pharmacy, test samples collection rooms, reception-cum-waiting areas and toilets for the convenience of patients had been provided to these health clinics. He said the launch of Aam Aadmi Clinics was a big leap in the health sector of the state.
