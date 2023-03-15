Hoshiarpur gets tubewell, pink toilet

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 14

Revenue and Water Resources Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa on Tuesday inaugurated a water supply tubewell in Krishna Nagar and a pink toilet outside the Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur, besides inspecting a mega employment fair and a government cattle pond.

At the fair organised by the District Bureau of Employment Enterprise, Jimpa said providing employment to the youth in the state only was the main priority of the Punjab Government. He claimed the government had provided jobs to more than 27,000 youth in one year.

More than 400 youth participated in the job fair and 175 of them were selected in various companies. Jimpa then visited the cattle pond at Phalahi village of Hoshiarpur. After inspecting the pond, he said a new shed was also being built. He said that four more new cow servants had been appointed at Phalahi, taking the total number to nine.