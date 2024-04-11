Hoshiarpur girl Kanwarpreet Kaur shines in Malta championship

Hoshiarpur, April 10
Kanwarpreet Kaur of Woodland Overseas School has once again become the world record holder in judo for the second consecutive time across all three categories – cadet, junior and senior – at the esteemed Commonwealth Championship held in Malta from April 5 to 7. Her remarkable achievement is underscored by her unparalleled dominance, as she has reigned as the unrivaled national champion in judo for three consecutive years. Notably, Kanwarpreet holds the distinction of being the youngest champion in the cadet, junior and senior categories at the national level.
She attributed her triumph to the support provided by her school. Her parents also extended their gratitude to the school for guidance.
Mandeep Singh Gill, managing trustee of the school, underscored the institution’s commitment to excellence.
