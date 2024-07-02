 Hoshiarpur: Health Department honours doctors for commendable services : The Tribune India

  Jalandhar
  Hoshiarpur: Health Department honours doctors for commendable services

Hoshiarpur: Health Department honours doctors for commendable services

Hoshiarpur: Health Department honours doctors for commendable services

Doctors felicitated on National Doctors’ Day in Hoshiarpur.



Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 1

National Doctors Day was celebrated by the Health Department at the Civil Surgeon’s office today. Civil Surgeon Dr Balwinder Kumar Damana, along with Deputy Medical Commissioner Dr Harbans Kaur and Assistant Civil Surgeon Dr Kamlesh Kumari, honoured the doctors who have provided commendable services.

On the occasion, psychiatrist Dr Raj Kumar and medical specialist Dr Amandeep Singh from Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital, paediatrician Dr Gurdeep Singh from SDH Mukerian, surgeon Dr Paramhans from SDH Garhshankar, ophthalmologist Dr Karnel from SDH Dasuha, Dr Singh and dental surgeon Dr Varun Nair from CHC Mand Mander were felicitated with appreciation letters.

Civil Surgeon Dr Balwinder Kumar said doctors are true friends of the society. National Doctors Day is celebrated every year on July 1 in India to recognise and thank the role, services and contribution of doctors towards national service. This day was started in the 1991 to pay tribute to the Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversary both fall on July 1. It is a great opportunity to thank and honour doctors who have made a difference in our lives.

Dr Harbans Kaur said it is a special day to recognise and appreciate the hard work and dedication of doctors and health professionals. Doctors not only treat and cure patients, but also educate and train future generations of doctors in the country. She said during the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors played the leading role in saving the lives of patients.

#Hoshiarpur


