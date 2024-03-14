Hoshiarpur lad is Newcomer Entrepreneur in Canada

Tribune News Service

Hoshiarpur, March 13

Biresh Sharma, a native of Hoshiarpur, has been awarded as a newcomer immigrant entrepreneur in Canada. This award was conferred on Biresh on March 8. This award is given in recognition of newcomer entrepreneurs who have overcome unique challenges to build successful organisations in Saskatoon and make meaningful contributions to the local economy.

Acharya Sanniv Sharma, Biresh’s father, said, “This award was a proud moment for all Hoshiarpur residents.”

Biresh went to Canada in 2019 on a study visa. He began an event management company under the name of Pendu Hunter Production. Through this company, he organised many events in Canada and released a popular video named ‘Diamond’.

