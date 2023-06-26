Hoshiarpur man becomes deputy sheriff in US county

Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi

Hoshiarpur, June 25

Jaspinder Singh Babbu (33), son of Professor Kashmir Singh of Duffer village near Garhdiwala, rose to the rank of Deputy Sheriff in the Alexandria Sheriff’s Office after his hard work in America. On this occasion, a wave of happiness ran in the family and in the area.

Jaspinder Singh’s mother Narinder Kaur expressed happiness and said it was the result of the hard work done and determination of her son that today he has achieved this feat. She said she never dreamed that her son would become a deputy sheriff in the United States. Jaspinder Singh, who is fondly called Babbu, had gone to America four years ago. He also drove a truck there. He had given the first test to join the police in December 2022, but did not let anyone know about it. His mother told that when the fourth final test was to be given, she came to know about it when he called and asked her to go to Gurdwara Garna Sahib and pray that he passes the final test. Now he has called her and informed her about the good news of becoming a deputy sheriff.

Jaspinder Singh, who received his higher education (master’s degree in physics and BEd) from the state only, was also a cricketer and football player. Sarpanch village Hardeep Singh Pinky said it was a matter of great pride for the village that Jaspinder Sahota has achieved this special achievement. He said he was also a talented cricketer and they played the sport together. Mother Narinder Kaur, father Professor Kashmir Singh, uncles Inspector Sarabjit Singh and former Serviceman Dilbag Singh, sarpanch Hardeep Singh Pinky, Gurdeep Singh, Harvinder Singh Laddi, Harsimran Kaur and Harminder Kaur, etc., were present on the occasion.

Worked as driver

