Hoshiarpur: Man loads PDS wheat in Mercedes, clip goes viral

Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, September 6
Everyone was taken by surprise at a ration shop here, when a man stepped out of a Mercedes car and loaded sacks of wheat worth Rs 2 a kg. Soon the video of the incident went viral on social media.
The Food Supply Department swung into action and ordered an investigation into the matter. The video came out to be of the Naloian Chowk area on the outskirts of the city. Officials visited the depot holder and inquired about the incident. The man in the Mercedes was identified as Ramesh Kumar Saini, a resident of Ajjowal Road.
Showing the documents of the car, he said neither the car belonged to him nor did he have the capacity to keep such an expensive one. Ramesh, who was earlier a truck driver, said the family could barely manage their expenses. He added the car belonged to his NRI relatives, who are in America at present. He said the car was being used after every 10-15 days to keep the battery running. He said he was out with the car and on the way brought the PDS wheat, for which his family is entitled to, from the depot.
