Hoshiarpur markets to remain shut from 9 am-11 am tomorrow

Our Correpondent

Hoshiarpur, May 18

All trade associations of Hoshiarpur have expressed sorrow over the fire incident in Haryana in which a bus carrying devotees had caught fire. The meeting of office-bearers of various associations in this regard was held under the leadership of Vyapar Mandal president Gopi Chand Kapoor.

Chairman Chandan Mohan Aggarwal, Rajan Gupta Chintu from Wholesale Karyana Association, general secretary Rakesh Bhardwaj, Textile Association, vice-president Deepak Jain, Electronics Association’s Rajinder Malhotra, Rakesh Kapoor, Barjinderjit Singh of Photographer Association, Readymade Garments of Photographer Association’s Mohan Lal Dhingra, Vikas Sood, Kuljeet Gulati, Sumit Verma, Jasdeep Pahwa, Sushil Padiyal, Vijay Kumar, Amardeep Saggi, Deepak Narula, Rohit Prabhakar, JS Bindra and other office beaeres of various shopkeepers and trade associations were present.

On this occasion, Gopi Chand Kapoor said as a mark of condolence of this tragic incident, all the associations will pay tribute to the people killed in the accident by keeping their shops closed from 9 am to 11 am on May 20 (Monday).

He said this incident is very unfortunate and has caused a wave of mourning in the entire city.

Gopi Chand Kapoor appealed to all the shopkeepers of the city to open their shops late by 2 hours on Monday and pray for the peace of the departed souls and the speedy recovery of the injured.

