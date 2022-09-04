Hoshiarpur: Minor kept in police station 'till late evening'

Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi

Hoshiarpur, September 3

A 14-year-old girl, who was allegedly abducted on Wednesday, was recovered by the Sadar police from the railway station on Friday at 8 am. Despite finding her in the morning, the police made her sit in the police station till late night.

When the girl’s uncle and other relatives reached the police station with mediapersons at around 10 pm, the girl was found sitting in the SHO’s office in the police station. The matter was brought to the notice of the SSP and Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA). It was only after their intervention the police sent her home along with her relatives in a private vehicle.

The girl’s uncle, in the abduction complaint to the police, alleged that the cops were pressurising the girl to give a statement in favour of the accused.

The girl’s uncle told mediapersons on Friday night that his niece, who lived with them, was allegedly abducted by a person living nearby at 7 pm on August 31. His wife first complained at police helpline and then went to the Sadar police station around 11 pm to register a complaint. On September 2, at around 8 am the police said that the girl was found from the railway station and taken to the Sadar police station. The girl’s uncle alleged that when he reached the police station at 9 am, the police threatened him and did not get his niece’s medical examination done. Even her statement was not recorded, the victim’s uncle alleged. The SHO said, “She was brought here not at 8 in the morning but between 11 am and 12 noon. We will let you know after registering the FIR”.

The SSP directed the DSP to send the girl home and record her statement there. It was only after this that around eleven o’clock at night, the SHO along with police personnel and the girl’s family took her to house.

The DLSA secretary said, “It is wrong to keep the girl in the police station after 5 pm. A para-legal volunteer was directed to help the girl and a report has been sought from the SHO in this regard”.

SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal said, “As the matter came to my notice, I immediately sent the DSP to the victim’s home for recording her statement. After looking into the matter in detail, action will be taken accordingly”.

On Saturday morning, the girl was produced in the court where the magistrate recorded her statement. In the evening, her medical examination was done at the Civil Hospital.

Matter brought to SSP’s notice