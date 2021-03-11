Hoshiarpur: MSDC to start industry-oriented courses

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 30

Multi Skill Development Centre (MSDC), Hoshiarpur, set up by the Government of Punjab, is being given to Rayat Educational and Research Trust (RERT) to run skill development programmes in Hoshiarpur as per the requirement of industry needs. Local industry has committed to invest in the latest technology at MSDC for which the courses are expected to start by August to train around 1,000 students.

Dr Sandeep Singh Kaura, Chancellor, Lamrin Tech Skills University, SBS Nagar, told this to mediapersons during a press conference here on Monday.

He said that Lamrin Tech Skill University was the first-of-its-kind state skill university incubated by IBM as anchor partner, TATA Technologies & Ansys as industry partners and Rayat Education and Research Trust as academic partner established under the Government of Punjab under the state Act with the investment of Rs 1,630 crore. The university is focused on skilling the youth of Punjab to provide them gainful employment. LTSU has taken up the task of skilling and upskilling 30,000 youths as per industry standards by 2025 and provide them with decent employment along with a career progression pathway.

To achieve this objective, Lamrin Tech Skills University organised industry meet in collaboration with the district Industrial Centre. More than 30 leading industries were invited for deliberations regarding this initiative. During the industry meet, delegates from the industry requested to commence courses in the sectors such as textiles, food processing, automobile, plywood, etc, so as to provide skilled workforce, ready to be deployed by industry. Dr Sandeep Kaura shared that students or workforce who have skills but not certifications would be trained and LTSU would also provide NSQC programmes for dropouts.