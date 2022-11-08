Hoshiarpur: No fresh Covid case in district

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: No new case of Covid-19 was reported in Jalandhar on Monday. The Covid caseload in Jalandhar remained steady at 81,141. As many as 79,145 people have recovered in the distric. The number of active cases in Jalandhar is just 12. Kapurthala district also reported no new Covid case. tns

One killed in road accident

Hoshiarpur: A migrant worker died after being hit by a canter. Fumman Singh, a resident of Nangal Lubana, told the police that Bachan Sharma, a native of Bihar, was hit by a canter near Pul Pukhta. After which he was admitted to a nearby hospital where he died. The police of Tanda have registered a case against the accused driver. oc

1 held for selling illicit liquor

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a villager on the charge of selling illicit liquor. The investigating officer (IO) Sukhdev Singh said nine bottles of hooch were seized from the possession of the accused, identified as Avtar Singh, a resident of Chak Vendal village. A case under the Punjab Excise Act was registered against the accused. OC

Motorcycle theft from showroom

Nakodar: The Nakodar city police have booked unidentified miscreants on the charge of motorcycle theft from a showroom. Puja Chopra, wife of Mukesh Chopra, a resident of Shankar road, complained to the police that an unidentified accused barged into her two-wheeler showroom and decamped with two motorcycles, two mopeds, a laptop and some documents. Investigating Officer Paramjit Singh said a case under Section 457 and 380 of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified accused.