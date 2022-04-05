Hoshiarpur: NSS camp concludes at PU regional centre

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 4

A seven-day NSS camp concluded at the Panjab University Swami Sarvanand Giri Regional Centre (PUSSGRC). As many as 52 volunteers of the NSS unit of the centre participated in the camp.

NSS programme officers Sukhwinder Singh Bamber, Prof Vinay Arora and Prof Savita Grover organised the camp under the directions of Prof HS Bains, director, PUSSGRC. The agenda of ‘Not me but you’ was adopted during the camp and every activity was planned to instil feelings of empathy and not sympathy among volunteers. This year, the theme of the camp was ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and Jal Shakti Abhiyaan’. It was a day and night camp where each day was divided into three sessions. Lectures from experts, doctors, psychologists and yoga experts, visits to nearby villages and schools, medical camp, a visit to the BSF camp, Kharkaan, to watch the passing-out parade, poster presentations; PPTs, speech competitions and cultural evening were some of the activities that were conducted during the camp.

The volunteers visited the BSF camp, Kharkan, on the seventh day and the day concluded with a cultural evening where they presented folk dances and songs of various states and a play on drug abuse.

Dr Bains, director, PUSSGRC, welcomed social worker and philanthropist Paramjeet Singh Sachdeva, managing director, Sachdeva Stocks Limited, who was the chief guest and Manjit Singh, the guest of honour. The chief guest congratulated the volunteers for the successful completion of the event. Later, prizes were given away to the winners of various competitions hedl during the camp.