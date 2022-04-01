In brief

Hoshiarpur: One booked for extortion call

Photo for representation only.

Tribune News Service

Hoshiarpur: The Hariana police have booked Kulwinder Billa of Raipur village of Jalandhar for demanding Rs1 lakh extortion money from a goldsmith. Charanjit Bagga of Sheesh Mahal Mohalla in Hariana submitted a complaint to the police in this regard. He said he had received a call on his mobile phone. The caller said introduced himself as Kulwinder Billa and threatened him to give Rs1 lakh or he would be shot. The complainant said his father was shot in 2011 and gold was looted from him. He said Billa is lodged in a Ludhiana jail and he was calling him repeatedly demanding the extortion money. The police have booked the accused under Section 384, 511 and 506 of the IPC. oc

Inmates attempt suicide, booked

Hoshiarpur: The police, on a complaint of Assistant Superintendents of Hoshiarpur Central Jail, booked two inmates for trying to end their life. Assistant Superintendent Gujinder Singh complained to the police that an undertrial Vipan Kumar of Baghpur attempted to commit suicide on March 30 by injuring his arm with some sharp-edged item. While, Assistant Superintendent Surinder Pal Singh said inmate Hardeep Singh, who's undergoing one year's sentence, made a cut on his arm with some sharp-edged item. It has also been alleged that both of them tried to disrupt government duty of jail employees. The police have registered two separate FIRs against the accused under various Sections of the IPC. oc

8 produce fake papers in court

Hoshiarpur: The police have booked eight persons, including three women, for forging documents and producing them in a court for bail. In the first case, Mahesh Chander, reader of the court of ASJ Jatinder Kaur, complained to the police that Sodhi Ram of Bharowl village in Mahilpur, his wife Gulzan, Harminder Singh of Bullowal and Numberdar Joginder Singh of Baupur, had produced forged documents in the court for bail. Sodhi Ram has been arrested. In another case, Balwinder Singh, an ahlmad in the court of CJM Pushpa Rani, compalined to the police that Veen Chadda of Kamal Vihar Colony, Basti Peer Dada, Basti Bawa Khel in Jalandhar, Jeet Kaur, Surjit Singh and Shiva Ram of JIaan and PS Chabbewal had produced fake documents in the court for bail. Separate cases have been registered. oc

One booked for abetting suicide

Hoshiarpur: The police have booked Harpal Singh of Model Town under Section 306 of the IPC for allegedly abetting a man to end his life on Wednesday night. Rajnish Kumari, wife of Balwinder Singh of Bajawra, has filed a complaint in this regard against the accused. She said the accused, had snatched her husband's scooter and humiliated him in public. Being embarrassed over it, her husband committed suicide. oc

Inter-services matches begin

Jalandhar: The inauguration ceremony of the 68th Inter-Services Hockey Championship was held on Thursday at Katoch Stadium. Maj Gen Sanjay Maini, Chief of Staff, Headquarters 11 Corps, was the chief guest for the event. The event commenced with an impressive march past by the teams and was followed by the oath-taking ceremony. The oath was administered by Naib Subedar Akash Chikte of Army Red Team, who has represented India from 2014 to 2017. The inaugural match was played between the Indian Army Red and Indian Army Green teams, in which the Reds won the match by 3-2. tns

Peddler nabbed with 5.3-kg ganja

Jalandhar: The city police have nabbed a drug peddler with 5.3 kg of ganja. The accused has been identified as Vimal Sahani (38) of Bihar, who is residing at Parshuram Colony in Jalandhar. Investigating Officer SI Ashok Kumar said the police were doing regular checking on the GT road near Gadaipur village. He said the police arrested the accused when he tried to flee the spot after the police team approached him to check his belongings. A case has been registered.

1-day special Assembly session today

Punjab Assembly session LIVE updates: 1-day special session gets under way

The legislative business will be taken up for discussion

Russians leave Chernobyl site as fighting rages elsewhere

Russians leave Chernobyl site as fighting rages elsewhere

Soldiers receive ‘significant doses’ of radiation from diggi...

Kerala NGO diverts funds via J&K to build mosques in Faridkot

Kerala NGO diverts funds via J&K to build mosques in Punjab's Faridkot

Aviation turbine fuel price hiked by 2 per cent to all-time high

Aviation turbine fuel price hiked by 2 per cent to all-time high

There is, however, no change in the price of petrol and dies...

After 2 years, offline classes resume in Delhi-NCR

After 2 years, schools reopen in Delhi-NCR

Schools in national capital have been closed since March 202...

Reining in private schools: Announcement delayed, won't help this year

