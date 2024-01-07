Hoshiarpur resident beaten to death over rivalry, 11 booked

Our Correspondent

Tanda Urmar, (Hoshiarpur), January 6

A man, who was serving langar during a Nagar Kirtan at Talwandi Sallan village, was allegedly beaten to death last night.

The deceased has been identified as Sahil. On the statement of Sahil’s father Kashmira Lal, a resident of Patti Talwandi Sallan, the police have registered a murder case against 11 persons.

The case has been registered against Abhishek Abhi, a resident of Talwandi Sallan, Amritpal Singh, Ashu, alias Ashish, residents of Manpur, Ladi, a resident of Talwandi Sallan, Shiv Charanjit, a resident of Manpur, Deepu, alias Deep, a resident of Manpur, Pamma and four unidentified persons.

In his statement to the police, Kashmira Lal said in 2021, her son had a fight with Ashu. Later, he also had an argument with his son.

Due to the rivalry, Ashu, along with his associates, attacked his son around 8.15 pm last night when he, along with his brother Gaurav, was serving langar at a Nagar Kirtan at a welding shop in the village.

Kashmira Lal said the suspects attacked his son with weapons iron rod and baseball bats. When he and his brother Malkit Lal came forward to save Sahil, the suspects attacked them also. The suspects also snatched his son’s mobile phone.

The suspects fled as people started gathering at the spot. Sahil, who suffered serious injuries in the attack, was admitted to a government hospital in Tanda. Owing to his critical condition, he was referred to Hoshiarpur where he died this morning. The police have registered a case against the suspects and started a manhunt to nab them.

