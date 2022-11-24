Hoshiarpur students visit BSF training centre

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 23

Teachers and children of Government Senior Secondary Smart School Lambra, Government Senior Secondary Smart School Budhabar and Government Senior Secondary Smart School Nangal Bhur in district Hoshiarpur visited the Subsidiary Training Centre, Border Security Force, Kharkan Camp, Punjab.

Ramesh Kumar Sharma, Deputy Inspector General, BSF and SS Mand, Commandant (Training) BSF, Subsidiary Training Centre, Kharkan and his team welcomed the teachers and children.

Mand informed about the role and functions of the Border Security Force and a short film about the establishment of the BSF was shown to the students and staff of the schools. Information was given about eligibility and criteria according to various posts (constable, sub-inspector and assistant commandant) for recruitment in the BSF.

Children and teachers were introduced to the training activities being conducted at the centre. An exhibition of weapons was on display and shooting was also demonstrated by the jawans at the firing range. The children and teachers were impressed to see the drill and training activities by women constables.