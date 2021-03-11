Hoshiarpur: Subedar Hardeep Singh cremated with full military honours

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 8

Subedar Hardeep Singh, who died in the line of duty along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh, was cremated with full military honours at his native village Baranda in Hoshiarpur on Sunday.

Hardeep was posted in 15 Punjab Regiment in Arunachal Pradesh and laid down his life in the line of duty on May 6. His son Barinder Pal Singh lit the pyre. On behalf of the Chief Minister, Cabinet Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa along with MLAs Jasveer Singh Raja and Karmaveer Singh Ghumman paid homage to the martyr.

Jimpa said the Punjab Government stands with the bereaved family and would extend every possible support them. He said Subedar Hardeep Singh was a brave soldier and the nation will forever be indebted for his great sacrifice. He said the Chief Minister has announced an ex-gratia grant of Rs 1 crore and a government job to the family of martyr. Military, civil and police officers and dignitaries from various fields also paid tributes to the departed soul. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in a statement, said Subedar Hardeep Singh displayed utmost dedication to defend the country’s unity and his sacrifice would inspire his fellow soldiers to perform their duties with far more devotion and commitment.