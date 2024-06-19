‘Hoshiarpur to be made garbage-free’: Bram Shankar Jimpa

Hoshiarpur, June 18
Cabinet Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa said Hoshiarpur city would soon be made garbage-free and included in the list of clean and beautiful cities in the country. Wet and dry garbage and plastic would be separated and taken out directly from city wards. The minister flagged off 25 special garbage collection vehicles here today.
Jimpa said his promise of making the city garbage-free was being fulfilled and localities like Model Town and Krishna Nagar had already been made free from garbage. Other dumps in the city would also be removed soon with the cooperation of residents, he said, adding that details of empty plots that had become garbage dumps would also be put in public domain soon and notices issued to people concerned.
Mayor Surinder Kumar, Senior Deputy Mayor Praveen Saini, Deputy Mayor Ranjit Chaudhary and Joint MC Commissioner Sandeep Tiwari were present.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajya Sabha MP's daughter driving BMW runs over man sleeping on footpath in Chennai, gets bail
Daughter of Jagan Reddy's party MP was arrested but granted ...
Video: Canadian Parliament honours Khalistani activist Nijjar on his 1-year death anniversary, observes ‘moment of silence’
This comes days after PM Trudeau said there is an 'alignment...
Golden Temple sarai: Despite plaint, devotees still being duped by fake web portals on pretext of booking rooms
www.sgpcsarai.com is official website for room booking at Sa...
Lok Sabha mandate shows strength of democracy: PM Modi in Kashi
Reiterates commitment to farmers, women, poor, youth