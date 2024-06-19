‘Hoshiarpur to be made garbage-free’: Bram Shankar Jimpa

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 18

Cabinet Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa said Hoshiarpur city would soon be made garbage-free and included in the list of clean and beautiful cities in the country. Wet and dry garbage and plastic would be separated and taken out directly from city wards. The minister flagged off 25 special garbage collection vehicles here today.

Jimpa said his promise of making the city garbage-free was being fulfilled and localities like Model Town and Krishna Nagar had already been made free from garbage. Other dumps in the city would also be removed soon with the cooperation of residents, he said, adding that details of empty plots that had become garbage dumps would also be put in public domain soon and notices issued to people concerned.

Mayor Surinder Kumar, Senior Deputy Mayor Praveen Saini, Deputy Mayor Ranjit Chaudhary and Joint MC Commissioner Sandeep Tiwari were present.

