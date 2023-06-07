Hoshiarpur to have stem cell bank

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 6

Hoshiapur has taken a novel initiative to start a project for stem cell registry. A public awareness campaign for this and donor registration would start soon in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal said the stem cell bank would be established to save people from life-threatening diseases. She addressed a meeting of principals of all government and private colleges at the District Administrative Complex and appealed to them to encourage students to register for stem cell donation. Any male or female between the age of 18 to 50 years could register as donor, she said.

The DC said that the Arjunveer Foundation had contacted the district administration for setting up the bank and the administration would do so in public interest. The administration has appointed ex-Divisional Soil Conservation Officer Naresh Gupta who has also served as the Secretary, Red Cross, as the convener.

Gupta said stem cells are undifferentiated cells that have the potential to develop into any type of cell in the body. They can be used to treat a variety of diseases, including leukaemia, lymphoma, sickle cell anaemia, thallassemia etc. Donating stem cells is a simple and painless procedure, he informed.