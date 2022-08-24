Hoshiarpur tops state in PM Matru Vandana Yojana, says DC

Hoshiarpur, August 23
Hoshiarpur tops among the district in providing financial aid to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY). To date, 40,410 women beneficiaries in the district have been given a benefit of Rs 19,96,30,000.
DC Sandeep Hans said: “Under the PMMVY of the Department of Social Security and Women and Child Development, all women who become pregnant for the first time are given an amount of Rs 5,000 in 3 installments.”
He said the first installment of Rs 1000 was given to the pregnant woman at the time of registration and making mother child card, second of Rs 2,000 at the six month of pregnancy during the medical examination and the final installment of the Rs 2,000 after the first stage of vaccination after the birth of the child.
