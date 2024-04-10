Hoshiarpur: Two arrested with drugs

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: The police arrested two persons and recovered a huge quantity of drugs from them. According to information, the CIA staff and the Dasuya police arrested a person near the Hardothala T-point and recovered 200 grams of heroin from him. The suspect has been identified as Prabhjot Singh, a resident of Miyani Road, Dasuya. In another case, the Mahilpur police arrested a person and recovered a large number of intoxicating pills from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Manjeet Singh, alias Chiri, a resident of Mahirowal. OC

Three drug peddlers held

Phagwara: The police have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 1 kg of opium and a car bearing registration number PB-08-FB-7600 from their possession on Monday night. Superintendent of Police (SP) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said the suspects had been identified as Gurinder Singh, alias Ginda, a resident of Kotli-Khakhian near Goraya, Gurpreet Singh, alias Billu, a resident of Baba Gadhia, and Birju, a resident of Model Town, Phagwara. SP Bhatti said the trio, who was travelling in a car, was nabbed at a check-point near Ganuspur. A case has been registered. OC

Man nabbed with stolen mobike

Phagwara: The Satnampura police arrested a bike thief and recovered a stolen motorcycle from his possession on Monday night. SHO Gaurav Dhir said the suspect had been identified as Mohammad, a resident of Mansa Devi Nagar, Phagwara. The police signalled him to stop for checking at the Hadiabad chowk and asked him to produce the documents of the bike he was riding. The suspect, however, failed to produce the documents, following which the police arrested him. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC has been registered against the suspect.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hoshiarpur