Hoshiarpur: Two booked for illegal mining

Hoshiarpur: The Chabbewal police registered two cases of illegal mining and arrested one of the accused. The police also seized two trolleys filled with sand. The police said during patrolling in the area, a trolley laden with sand was stopped near Handowal village. The accused, Kuldeep Singh, failed to produce any documentary proof with regard to transporting sand. The police arrested the accused and took the trolley in possession. In another case, the police booked an unknown a tractor-trolley driver on the charge of illegal mining. The accused ran away after spotting the police near the Bham village. The police seized the tractor-trolley filled with sand. OC

One booked for abduction, theft

Hoshiarpur: The Dasuya police registered a case against a person for allegedly luring a minor girl and stealing cash and valuables. The complainant, a resident of Mohalla Kaintha, has lodged a complaint with the police in this regard. He told the police that Harpreet Singh, a Raja Kalan resident, was hired as a driver about a year ago. He alleged that the accused abducted his minor daughter when he had gone to the market with his wife. He alleged that the accused also stole a scooty, Rs 70,000 in cash, $1,000 and two laptops, gold ornaments, a tablet, three Apple mobiles and a bank ATM from their house. The police have registered a case against the accused under sections 363, 366, 380 of the IPC. OC

Freedom fighters remembered

Nawanshahr: DC Vishesh Sarangal on Sunday commemorated the martyrs of Indian Freedom Struggle at the District Administrative Complex. Two-minute silence was observed after paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in his death anniversary. Sarangal said we are thankful to the great martyrs and freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives to make our nation independent. He also exhorted youth to follow the footprints of Gandhi and other great leaders of the nation whose sacrifices and contribution is an inspiration to the world.