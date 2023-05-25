 Hoshiarpur: Two nabbed with poppy husk, pills : The Tribune India

Hoshiarpur: Two nabbed with poppy husk, pills

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: The district police have booked three smugglers and arrested two of them. The Mahilpur police recovered 20 kg of poppy husk from Kashmir Singh, a resident of Mannanhana, while his accomplice Harbans Singh escaped. In Garhdiwala, the police arrested Jatinder Singh, a resident of Aragowal, and seized sedative pills from him. oc

One arrested for abducting minor

Hoshiarpur: Mahilpur cops have arrested a person for abducting a minor. The girl has been handed her over to the parents. The police said a family of Ghumiyala village had complained that Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of their village, had lured their minor girl. Acting swiftly, the police nabbed the accused and rescued the girl. OC

Woman booked on court’s order

Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked a woman proclaimed offender (PO) for not appearing in a court. Investigating officer (IO), Anwar Masih, said the accused had been identified as Kamaljit Kaur, alias Rekha, a resident of Meon Wal village. The police said that Phillaur Judicial Magistrate First Class Sukhman Deep Singh had ordered that the accused had been declared a PO in a complaint and should be booked under Section 174-A of the IPC. The IO said a case has been registered. OC

Drug peddler held with pills

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling intoxicating tablets. Nakodar DSP Harjinder Singh said 130 tablets were seized from the suspect, identified as as Indarjit Singh, alias Ghorra, a resident of Mohalla Guru Nanak Pura. A case under Sections 22-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspect. OC

Bilga man held on assault charge

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a man on the charge of assaulting a woman. The police said the suspect have been identified as Davindar Singh, alias, Saabi, a resident of Patti Bhalai. Kamaljit Kaur, a resident of the same locality, complained to the police that the suspect and his associates assaulted her on May 20. A case under Sections 323,452 and 34 of the IPC was registered against the suspect and his two associates. OC

House burgled in broad daylight

Phagwara: The house of a local resident Prashant Kishore was reportedly burgled in broad daylight in local Daddal Mohalla on Tuesday. The victim told the police that he along with his family members went to a hospital to enquire about the health of his ailing relative around 6 pm but found his house burgled when he returned. The victim said that unidentified burglars entered the house from the roof top and took away valuables, including five tolas of gold estimated to be worth more than Rs 3 lakh and cash worth Rs 17,000. He immediately informed the police and a case was registered. OC

Phagwara youth found dead

Phagwara: A youth was found dead in mysterious circumstances near Phagwara railway station on Tuesday. Government Railway Police (GRP) in-charge Gurbheij Singh said the deceased was identified as Hardip Singh, a resident of village Khotrra near Phagwara. The GRP has registered a case and handed over the body to his family members after post-mortem examination.

