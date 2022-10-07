Hoshiarpur villages without power, water for 13 hours

Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi

Hoshiarpur, October 6

Mahilanwali village on Hoshiarpur-Una road and a couple of more villages remained without power for the whole day. The disrupted power supply also caused drinking water problem in the villages, and people had to suffer till late evening.

Mahilanwali resident Sanjeev Dutta told The Tribune that there was no electricity since 7 in the morning on Thursday. “We kept calling the complaint centre and the PSPCL call centre. But we got only assurance of early restoration of power. However, nothing happened for the whole day. In the evening, the complaint centre told us that there was a fault that they were unable to find out,” said Dutta.

Since there was no power supply for the whole day, the drinking water supply in the village was also affected. Villagers said it had become a routine problem and the fault in the cable made them suffer every other day for hours.

Village sarpanch Harjinder Kaur and her husband former panch, Sarvan, said: “It was 7 in the morning when the power supply got disconnected. At 10 am, a junior engineer of the PSPCL assured us that the power would be restored soon. At 4 pm. I called him again and he told us they were carrying out the repair. It look more than four hours from there to complete the repair.”

The sub-divisional officer of the PSPCL said there was a fault in the power cable so a couple of more villages, besides Mahilanwali, faced problem. He said a team of PSPCL was busy for the whole day finding the fault, but it could not. It was after 8 pm, that the power supply could be resumed.