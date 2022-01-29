Hoshiarpur: Will file FIR if election duties skipped says DEO

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, January 28

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Apneet Riyait on Tuesday warned the staff deputed on the poll duty in the district that any negligence in election duty would invite strict action.

She said the election would be conducted in a completely transparent and smooth manner for which appropriate staff had been appointed for polling and the counting of votes. She said election rehearsals had started and the employees found absent in these rehearsals had been directed to give an explanation for their absence by issuing show-cause notices.

She said a letter had been written to the department heads concerned to register FIRs against the employees who did not present their case. Instructing the officers and staff deputed on the election duty, she said the election process should be carried out in all seriousness and strict action would be taken if any kind of negligence was found.

The District Election Officer said the testing report of Covid-19 would be considered valid only if issued by government health centres or labs. Therefore, the officer and the employee whose Covid-19 report came back positive should submit the report of government health centres to the officer concerned.

She said if the report was found to be fake then the licence of the lab concerned would be revoked and an FIR registered against the lab and the employee who submitted the fake report. She said the testing report of any private lab would not be considered.

Damocles’ sword hangs over 71 officials

Hoshiarpur: Taking a serious note of the absence of employees from election duty, the Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer, Apneet Riyait, said FIRs would be lodged against 71 employees engaged in the election duty who were found absent in the first rehearsal and did not respond to the show-cause notice. “The department heads have been written to register FIRs against them. A similar strict action will be adopted in future also against those who do not take the election duty seriously,” she said.