Hoshiarpur witnesses peaceful polling

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 1

The voting for the last phase of Lok Sabha elections conducted peacefully in the district. After an increase in the voting percentage in the beginning, there was a dip in the number of voters due to the scorching heat.

People started lining up even before the start of voting at 7 am. In the first two hours, from 7 am to 9 am, the voting percentage in the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency reached 9.66. It increased to 22.74 per cent by 11 am. As the heat increased, the pace of voting started slowing down. From 11 am to 1 pm, the voting percentage reached 37.07 per cent. By 3 pm, it was recorded at 44.65 per cent and by 5 pm, it was 52.39 per cent. Till the time of filing the news, the information about the voting percentage was not received.

Congress candidate Yamini Gomar show ink mark after casting vote in Hoshisarpur on Saturday.

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal, along with SSP Surendra Lamba, visited several polling booths to inspect the voting process. Monitoring of all 1,963 Lok Sabha booths was done with the help of poll activity monitoring system.

EVMs developed snag at one booth each in Chabbewal and Shamchurasi. As a result, polling at these booths was affected for some time. After receiving information, polling officials, along with engineers, reached the spot and replaced the EVMs.

#Hoshiarpur #Lok Sabha