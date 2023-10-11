Hoshiarpur youth dies of ‘cardiac arrest’ in Canada

Our Correspondent

Dasuya, October 10

A youth from Hoshiarpur district died of reported cardiac arrest in Toronto city. Karanveer Singh Bajwa (23), son of Jaswant Singh Bajwa, was a resident of village Ghoghra, Dasuya. The family was in shock after receiving news of his death.

Satpal Singh Bajwa, his uncle, said Karanveer had gone to Canada four years back for his studies. His (Satpal’s) and his younger brother’s sons were also in Canada. After four years, the cousins had gathered in the Canadian city of Toronto. Karanveer Singh’s studies had ended. He had submitted papers for PR.

Karanveer slept in his room at night but did not wake up in the morning. He was taken to the hospital where doctors declared him dead. The family was informed through a phone call. After the post-mortem, the body will be sent to India and cremated here at his native village.

Jaswant Singh, father of Karanveer Singh, worked in the Vigilance Department of Punjab Police. He had died in a road accident in 2010. Karanveer and his sister were brought up by his mother and uncles. But his death has come as a blow for the family.

#Canada #Hoshiarpur #Toronto