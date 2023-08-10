Hoshiarpur youth drowns in Canada

Tribune News Service

Hoshiarpur: A youth from Sikri village near Tanda Urmur and Dasuya drowned in a lake in Canada. According to the information received, Akashdeep, 27, from Sikri village of Tanda, went to Canada on a study visa about five years back. He had recently got Canada’s permanent residency (PR). To celebrate this, he along with some of his friends went to Port Perry lake in Ontario where he drowned in an accident. His body was retrieved from the lake two days later after a lot of efforts. OC

