Hoshiarpur: Zonal school games from August 24

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 12

The first meeting of the district tournament committee was held under the chairmanship of District Education Officer (SE) Gursharan Singh, president, district tournament committee. All BM sports, zone secretaries and district tournament committee members were present in the meeting .

On the occasion, Daljit Singh, DM, sports, discussed the zone and district games and unanimously announced the dates of the zone tournament committee. At the zone level, tournament will be held from August 24 to 27. The team will be brought from the zone to the district by organising a zone tournament under the supervision of zone president, zone secretary, and BM sports.

According to the Sports Policy-2021, sports will be organised in the zone and district. The dates for the zone athletics and district games will be announced later. District president Gursharan Singh, Deputy District Education Officer (SE) Dheeraj Vasishat, senior vice-president Satinderdeep Kaur, vice-president Deepti Dhillon, district secretary Jagjit Singh Pathyal, financial and administrative secretary Daljit Singh, DM sports, assistant secretary Prabhjot Singh Bohan were among the members present in the meeting. Technical committee member Balbir Singh, zone secretary Harvinder Singh, Sarabjot Singh, Prem Singh, Dilip Kumar, Satpal Singh, Thakur Karan Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Satwinder Singh Narinder Singh, Balbir Singh and BM sports Sandeep Singh, Davinder Singh. Rohit Sharma, Hem Raj, Pradeep Singh, Karan Mehta and Narinder Kumar were also present.