Hoshiarpur: Zonal school games from August 24

Hoshiarpur, August 12
The first meeting of the district tournament committee was held under the chairmanship of District Education Officer (SE) Gursharan Singh, president, district tournament committee. All BM sports, zone secretaries and district tournament committee members were present in the meeting .
On the occasion, Daljit Singh, DM, sports, discussed the zone and district games and unanimously announced the dates of the zone tournament committee. At the zone level, tournament will be held from August 24 to 27. The team will be brought from the zone to the district by organising a zone tournament under the supervision of zone president, zone secretary, and BM sports.
According to the Sports Policy-2021, sports will be organised in the zone and district. The dates for the zone athletics and district games will be announced later. District president Gursharan Singh, Deputy District Education Officer (SE) Dheeraj Vasishat, senior vice-president Satinderdeep Kaur, vice-president Deepti Dhillon, district secretary Jagjit Singh Pathyal, financial and administrative secretary Daljit Singh, DM sports, assistant secretary Prabhjot Singh Bohan were among the members present in the meeting. Technical committee member Balbir Singh, zone secretary Harvinder Singh, Sarabjot Singh, Prem Singh, Dilip Kumar, Satpal Singh, Thakur Karan Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Satwinder Singh Narinder Singh, Balbir Singh and BM sports Sandeep Singh, Davinder Singh. Rohit Sharma, Hem Raj, Pradeep Singh, Karan Mehta and Narinder Kumar were also present.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Praise, worry in Iran after Salman Rushdie attack; government quiet
It remains unclear why Rushdie’s attacker, identified by pol...
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, likely to lose an eye
According to Rushdie’s agent Andrew Wylie, nerves in his arm...
Rajiv Government decision to ban Salman Rushdie's book justified, was taken for law and order reasons: Natwar Singh
Natwar was Minister of State for External Affairs when Rushd...
Syed Abdul Mueed, son of Pak-based Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin, among four J-K employees dismissed from service
All the four employees were dismissed from service under Art...
African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case
Four persons, including two women, are admitted to the LNJP ...