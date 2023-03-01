Hoshiarpur’s bizman gets Global Sikh Authors and Business Award

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 28

Hoshiarpur’s famous social worker Agya Pal Singh Sahni has been honoured with the Global Sikh Authors and Business Award 2023 for humanitarian services. The award was handed over to him at a grand ceremony organised by the World Sikh Chamber of Commerce, in Delhi. Businessmen from all over the world were present in this programme.

Global award president Paramjit Singh Chadha said he was happy and proud to announce the name of Sahni for the award. “Sahni has today written the name of Hoshiarpur in golden letters on the global map,” he stressed.

Sahni and his family members said they were pleasantly surprised and experienced a surreal feeling when his name was announced for the award. Sahni said he would keep doing the work with good intentions.

Sahni is the head of the Hoshiarpur unit of the Sarbat Da Bhala Trust. He is also associated with Bharat Vikas Parishad and Lions Club. On his achievement, Ajay Banga, former CEO of Mastercard, who is going to become the new chief of World Bank, has sent his best wishes to him and his family members, expressing happiness. Apart from others, Manjit Singh GK, MP Singh Chaddha, and author Arun Shori were also present on the occasion.