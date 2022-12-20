Hospital comes to the rescue of heart patient

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 19

Tagore Hospital and Heart Care Centre, Jalandhar, recently celebrated the 30th annniversary of its inception with implantation of a pacemaker on a financially poor 20-year -old patient for free.

Centre managing director Dr. Vijay Mahajan claimed the hospital was the first centre to start the heart surgey programme in the private sector in the North after Delhi. The programme was started by a legend in the field of cardiac surgey, Dr JS Gujral, former head of Cardivascular Surgery at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Pardeep, the youth from Kapurthala, had developed a life-threatening low heart rate and needed an urgent pacemaker implantation to save his life. The hopsital had the distinction of performing two major heart procedures for which its name had been entered in the Limca Book of World Records, 2000. Dr Mahajan claimed the centre was also the first hospital to perform primary anglioplasty in the region and also the first to install a digital pacemaker.