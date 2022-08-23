Jalandhar hotels, restaurants fined over waste

Jalandhar, August 22
A health team of the MC held a surprise checking at various hotel and restaurants to check if these bulk waste generators (BWGs) were processing the waste or not. The checking started in the morning at 6.30.
Hotels where the team inspected are Skylark, Gymkhana Club, Fortune, Best Western Plus, Gurbac Dhaba, and Ramada Encore. In none of the above places, processing was being done. All were issued challans. MC Commissioner Devinder Singh had asked the team to hold the inspection.
Mandatory exercise
}It is mandatory as per the rules for the bulk waste generators to process the wet waste at their own level as approximately 15-20% waste comes to dumps from commercial properties. —MC officials
Team members said these bulk waste generators must process the wet waste at their own level. Officials said it was a common practice for all BWGs that they just show that they process but didn’t follow the practice in real. “Except for one or two establishments, none is processing the waste,” the officials added.
As per the rules, first time violation invites a fine of Rs 5,000, second time Rs 10,000 and the third time Rs 25,000.
“It is mandatory as per the rules for the bulk waste generators to process the wet waste at their own level as approximately 15-20% waste comes to dumps from commercial properties,” the team added.
