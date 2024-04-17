Housing scheme allottees hold protest, meet BJP leader KD Bhandari

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 16

Allottees of three housing schemes — Indra Puram Master Gurbanta Singh Enclave, Bibi Bhani Complex and Surya Enclave Extension — held a protest and met BJP leader KD Bhandari at the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate office.

The allottees, along with the BJP leader, handed over a complaint letter to the Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma, demanding the execution of consumer commission orders regarding the arrest of the JIT chairman.

The allottees expressed frustration over the persistent failure of the Trust to adhere to directives from the district, state and national consumer commissions regarding the refund of their money. The cumulative sum of Rs 29 crore includes the principal amount, interest and compensation as ordered by the consumer commissions after the Trust lost cases to the allottees.

“With the Trust failing to comply with the orders, the consumer commissions then issued non-bailable warrants against the JIT chairman in these cases. However, the police failed to execute the warrants. Over 100 such warrants have been issued and the police returned all these orders with a reply that ‘orders not met’,” said Darshan Singh Ahuja, an allottee.

While appealing for the release of dues, he said they had been struggling to get justice for over a decade. He highlighted the poor condition of these housing schemes, plagued by illegal encroachment by migrants and anti-social elements.

Manohar Lal Sehgal, another allottee, said being a senior citizen, he was forced to make frequent visits to the JIT office and courts in pursuit of his hard-earned investment. Over a decade had passed, but neither the previous nor the present government had shown any willingness to deliver justice.

“We demand that the JIT must clear our dues shortly and compensate all allottees,” he said.

The allottees claimed that the police had assured that orders of the courts would be executed, and the BJP leaders promised to take their matter with the higher authorities.

Meanwhile, the allottees said on April 18, they would meet the SHO of the Division No. 4 police station and hand over a letter to him, demanding the execution of the commission’s orders.

