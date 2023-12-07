Housing schemes: Another setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 6

In yet another setback for the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT), the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ruled in favour of four allottees. The verdicts, delivered this week, mandate the Trust to pay nearly Rs 1.5 crore to the allottees. It includes principal amount, along with 9 per cent interest, and Rs 35,000 as compensation and legal expenses.

The allottees, awaiting possession of flats and plots assigned in 2008 and 2012, respectively, filed the cases. Meera Sethi and Jatinder Kalra filed two cases related to Surya Enclave Extension, while Vivek Handa and Harjit Kaur, allottees of Indrapuram-Master Gurbanta Singh Enclave Housing Scheme, lodged two other cases.

Allottees of these two housing schemes, along with those of Bibi Bhani Complex, yesterday submitted a memorandum to the Jalandhar Assistant Commissioner, seeking the Punjab Chief Minister’s intervention in refunding their investments. In the memorandum, they sought a total of Rs 19 crore, including principal amount, interest and compensation, from the Jalandhar Improvement Trust.

With the allottees winning four more cases this week, the total amount that the JIT has to pay stands at Rs 20.5 crore.

Surya Enclave Extension allottees highlighted the failure of the Trust to fulfil the promises made in the allotment letter. As per the letter, the Trust was supposed to handover the possession within two years. Even after a decade, the site remains undeveloped, with a significant portion being transformed into a dumping zone, they said.

Vivek and Harjit, complainants from Master Gurbanta Singh Enclave under the Indra Puram Scheme, said they were forcibly given the possession without any facilities. They cited discrepancies in the construction and misinformation about the site.

After scrutinising the details from all parties, the commission president directed the Jalandhar Improvement Trust to refund the deposited amount to each allottee with 9 per cent interest and Rs 35,000 as compensation and litigation expenses within 45 days.