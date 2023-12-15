HP women win national kabaddi championship

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, December 14

The 70th Senior National Women’s Kabaddi Championship concluded at Lamrin Tech Skills University in Nawanshahr. In today’s final, Himachal Pradesh defeated Indian Railways by a 33-27 scoreline to lay their hands on the trophy.

The chief guest at the event was former Punjab chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who in address, congratulated the university’s management and team for their efforts in promoting women’s sports.

Dr Sandeep Singh Kaura, Chancellor of Lamrin Tech Skills University, Punjab, and Adviser, National Skill Development Corporation, government of India, emphasised the championship’s role in providing a new platform for the youth in sports.

He highlighted the university’s commitment to all-round student development and its focus on skills and technical education.

The tournament, featuring over 100 matches during the four-day event, showcased intense competition. Dr Kaura mentioned the university’s collaboration with IBM India Private Limited, anchor partner, and other industry partners like Tata Technologies and Ansys, actively involved in various student development programmes.

Sikander Singh Malooka, president, Punjab Kabaddi Federation, commended the university for being a fitting host, providing a platform for athletes to exhibit their prowess in the ancient sport of kabaddi. The event was commemorated with the distinguished attendance of various dignitaries, sports enthusiasts, and industry representatives.

