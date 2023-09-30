Huge quantity of plastic carry bags seized from two factories in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 29

In a special drive against stocking and manufacturing of plastic carry bags, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) raided two factories and seized huge quantity of banned material.

Executive engineer Sandeep Kumar said the PPCB had launched a special campaign against storing and manufacturing of plastic carry bags. He said raids were conducted on the premises of 15 plastic-manufacturing industries by the board.

Large quantity of illegal plastic carry bags were seized during raids by the team, he added.

The team comprising Gaurav Kashyap and engineer Manwinderjeet Hundal, headed by Kumar, visited M/s Kivi Overseas located in Wariana Complex. The team found that the unit was manufacturing plastic bags on its premises. Around two tonnes of carry bags were seized from the unit premises.

Later, the team inspected M/s Marvel International in Bhagat Singh Colony and found that the unit was manufacturing plastic carry bags. The team seized 473-kg bags from the premise of the company.

Kumar said teams were constituted to keep surveillance and prevent movement of stocked plastic carry bags. He said the Punjab Government had imposed a complete ban on manufacturing, stocking, distribution, recycling, selling and using plastic carry bags in the state with effect from April 1, 2016.

Kumar said action was taken against both factories for violating the orders. He also directed other units not to manufacture any carry bags.

He said if any factory was found violating guidelines, strict action would be taken against its owners.

#Environment #Pollution #Punjab Pollution Control Board PPCB