Humanity First medical camp draws good response

Garhshankar, November 20

A massive cancer care and eye check-up camp was organised at Achalpur village in Garhshankar tehsil by Humanity First, an organisation of BJP’s Rupnagar district president Ajayvir Singh Lalpura, in collaboration with Global Punjab Association.

On the occasion, Lalpura himself got himself examined and started the camp. Since morning, a large number of people were queuing up to register. Divulging details, Lalpura said a large team of doctors and paramedical staff examined the patients under the leadership of senior doctor Dharminder Singh Dhillon.

He said during the camp, expensive tests were done free of cost to check various types of cancers, including mammography, cervical, pap smear, bone, prostate, oral, throat cancer, etc. He said that in the investigation, the suspected patients were listed separately for further medical advice, while a special eye examination of the people of the area was done by a bus equipped with special screening machines of England.

On the occasion, volunteers of the organisation and prominent BJP leader Rana Raj Kumar Harwan thanked the chairman of the National Commission for Minorities, Dr Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Dr Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal and Ajayvir Singh Lalpura for their services in the area.

