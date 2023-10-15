Humble background no deterrent

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Kapurthala, October 14

Beating all odds, Shivani, a resident of Mohalla Mehtabgarh, has cleared PCS (Judicial) exams, the results of which were recently declared by the PPSC. She stood fourth in the SC category.

Shivani’s maternal uncle Baljit Singh, who is handicapped and works as an auto-rickshaw driver, raised her since her childhood. Striving through tough financial conditions, she studied in a government school here. She somehow managed to complete LLB from St Soldier Law College in Jalandhar in 2019.

Though Shivani had set her goal, she had no money to pay for her coaching to prepare for the competitive examination. However, destiny had good plans for her in store.

“After the completion of LLB, I started self-study for the exam. I knew it would be tough without proper coaching. Then, I got a message on my mobile phone about free coaching available in Chandigarh. I immediately contacted on the number mentioned in the message. Advocate Gurinder Pal Singh, who is also former chairman of the Bar Council, attended my phone call. I told him about my family condition. He immediately told me to pack up my essentials and meet him in Chandigarh,” Shivani shared.

“When I met Gurinder Pal Singh in Chandigarh, he told me that I don’t have to worry for anything, including books and notes. He provided me everything free of cost. He came as my messiah and guided me through every step, including preliminary exams, mains and interview. He also gave free coaching to 17 other students. As many as 13 from our lot managed to clear the exam with his guidance,” she narrated.

Baljit, who was all praise for Gurinder Pal Singh, said: “Had he not helped us, we would not have been celebrating today. Shivani was very hard working since beginning. She only needed a good guide. I am so happy that my child has achieved what she aspired for”.

Studied from govt school

