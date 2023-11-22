Humble background no deterrent for these budding kabaddi players

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, November 21

Rahul (11), a student of Government Primary School, Jamsher, lost his father a few years ago. His mother works at houses to earn livelihood.

“I want to become a successful kabaddi player so that my mother is proud of me,” said Rahul while sharing his happiness after he reached the state-level school games.

Budding players from government primary schools in Lohian have made it to the state-level school games in the kabaddi event. The games are being held in Mohali. These young players belong to economically weaker families and have faced a lot of struggle in their lives. They suffered another challenge when floods hit their villages turning their lives upside down. For months, schools remain closed. There was no time to practice. Some of the players were displaced from their homes, but they all bounced back.

Harkomalpreet Singh (11) from Government Primary School, Nahl, is part of the team. His father works as a mason.

“It is a memorable day for us. Now, we all want to reach the national level,” he said. Singh said his father wants him to play and excel in life.

Son of a carpenter, Harman, a student from Government Primary School, Manak, is the captain of the team. “My father tells me every day that no matter what, I should not stop playing. I started playing last year and have fallen in love with the sport,” he said.

Other players belong to Government Primary School, Mundi Cholian, Government Primary School, Mandala Channa, among others.

Arsh, a teacher who had been coaching the students, said though practice started late due to the floods, he was proud of the achievement of the team. “We used to practice almost for three hours on a daily basis. In no time, these children have learned so much and have been winning positions,” he said.

