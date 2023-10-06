Husband booked in dowry case

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked Rannjit Singh, a resident of Dara Pur village, in a dowry harassment case. In a complaint filed with the police, Kamaldeep Kaur, a resident of Baka Pur village falling under the Phillaur police station, said her husband had been harassing her ever since their marriage and demanding more dowry. Investigating officer Baljit Kaur said a case under Sections 498-A (husband or relative of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 406 (breach of trust) of the IPC had been registered against the suspect. No arrest had been made. OC

Man nabbed for selling liquor

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested a man on the charge of selling illicit liquor. Investigating officer Jaswinder Singh said the suspect had been identified as Balvir Singh, a resident of Rai Pur Gujran village. Nine bottles of hooch were recovered from his possession. A case under the Excise Act has been registered against the suspect, who was released on bail. OC

Two booked on assault charge

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked two persons, including a woman, on the charge of assaulting a woman. Investigating officer (IO) Pardeep Singh said a case under Sections 323, 325 and 34 of the IPC had been registered against the suspects. The police also booked Sandip, a resident of Mohalla Munaran, and his five unidentified accomplices for assaulting Vishal of Arajan Nagar, said IO Rajinder Pal Singh. OC

62-year-old man goes missing

Phagwara: A 62-year-old man, a resident of Mohalla Khehrian, Railway Road, Nakodar, has been missing for almost three weeks. Karamjit Singh, a resident of the same locality, complained to the police that Gurwinder Singh left his house without telling anyone on September 13 and did not return. Investigating officer Buta Ram said a missing report had been lodged in this connection. OC

Attack on ex-BJP leader, 6 booked

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by former BJP leader Inderjit Singh, a resident of Rampur village, the police have registered a case against six persons on the charges of attacking and injuring the complainant. A case has been registered under Sections 307, 323, 324, 325, 148 and 149 of the IPC. The suspects have been identified as Manu, a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar, Phagwara; Prabhjot, a resident of Rampur Khalian village; Sahbi, a resident of Mehli Gate, Phagwara; Davinder, a resident of Jagatpur-Jattan village; Laddi, a resident of Baba Gadhia locality in Phagwara; and Parminder, a resident of Rawalpindi village. No arrest has been made so far.

#Phagwara